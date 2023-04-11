Kate Middleton made a major break from royal tradition with Easter look

Kate Middleton appeared for the Easter Sunday services at Windsor Castle on April 9th, 2023, but but she made a major shift from tradition with her look for the service.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stunned in an electric blue coat dress but made a surprising move by wearing bright red nail polish on her fingers for the first time in public since she married Prince William in 2011.

“There never have been any strict rules on nail polish, but it was known that Queen Elizabeth — like many of her generation — did not like coloured nail polish,” etiquette expert William Hanson told Page Six Style.

However, Hanson, who serves as executive director of the etiquette and protocol institute The English Manner, added, “With Easter Sunday being a celebratory day, it’s not surprising that we saw a flash of modest colour adorning the Princess of Wales’ nails.”

While the late Queen Elizabeth II was usually seen in a pale pink manicure, many other ladies of the royal family have adorned colour in the past. For instance, Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Edinburgh tend to wear bright manicures on occasion.

Middleton’s manicure caught the attention of many, despite having donned red toe polish on several occasions, was because she’s never worn dark colours on her hands.

The Princess of Wales usually chooses to go with a clear or nude manicure, or in many cases, no polish at all.