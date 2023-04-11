Prince Harry talks about Chelsy Davy reaction to 'chronic illness'

Prince Harry talks about his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy's struggles with the media.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals their life in Britain was very different than their getaways in Africa.

He pens: "Africa was Africa…but Britain was always Britain. Soon after we arrived back at Heathrow we were papped. Never fun for me, but not a shock either. There’d been a few years, after Mummy disappeared, when I’d hardly ever been papped, but now it was constant."

Harry adds: "I advised Chelsy to treat it like a chronic illness, something to be managed. But she wasn’t sure she wanted to have a chronic illness."