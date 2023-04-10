Sandra Bullock on why she has turned down superhero role

Sandra Bullock has recently shared that she rejected the secret superhero role due to her son.



“I was approached for something that wasn’t Marvel, but my son said not to do it,” said the actress in an interview with media outlet, via Fandomwire.

The Proposal star continued, “It was kind of in the place that my son Louis felt I shouldn’t be… and he was actually right.”

“I saw it when it came out and I was like, ‘Ooo! That’s unfortunate’,” she remarked.

Bullock praised her son for “understanding what suit her right and what would not”.

Earlier on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Bullock disclosed that she had never been approached by Marvel for any superhero character.

“I don’t think I’m Marvel material,” she stated.

Bullock added that MCU was never her forte and this is why she rejected Wonder Woman’s role in the first place.