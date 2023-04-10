Blake Lively’s trainer Don Saladino explains how to get into shape

Blake Lively’s trainer Don Saladino has recently shared valuable tips to get his clients into shape.



“There are no go-to moves. There's a movement screening that I put everyone through. I go hardcore with certain people — we'll go through hormone and blood panels, but we'll also look at digestion and lifestyle,” said the fitness guru in an exclusive interview with OK!

Don continued, “I'd had people come to me to get heavier, but I've had people come to me to lose weight and put on muscle.”

“It's always a different equation or puzzle when training clients,” remarked the 45-year-old.

Don further stated, “I will find a specific exercise that I call ‘practice’. What do you need to 'practice,' right? You might be lacking in grip strength and you might not be able to hang from a pull-up bar, so that's something we might practice in our warm-up. And with the practice of hanging, we're developing more resilient forearms, stronger shoulders and a stronger core.”

The health coach also addressed one “magical exercise” he used with everyone is definitely “some sort of carry variation, so a suitcase carry or a farmer's walk. It's very safe and universal”.

Don also shares valuable advice trainer Ben Bruno, who believes, “strength is the entree and cardio is the side dish”.

The health coach also recommends eating protein, which he describes as “the foundation for eating well”.

“Add in some slow burning carbohydrates like sweet potatoes, maybe some jasmine rice or some quinoa, some gluten-free oats, some fruits and some vegetables,” he added.