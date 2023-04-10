Elizabeth Hubbard dead at 89, confirms son

Elizabeth Hubbard, star of CBS’ 'As the World Turns', died over the weekend at the age of 89

Elizabeth Hubbard, star of CBS’ As the World Turns, died over the weekend at the age of 89, reported Deadline.

The grim news was confirmed by Hubbard’s son, Jeremy Bennett, on Facebook on Monday, April 10, with no details about her cause of death.

Bennett shared: “I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend. Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life.”

His heartfelt note also said: “I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live.”

Hubbard was best-known for her portrayal of Lucinda Walsh on As the World Turns, for which she earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations.

However, that was far from being her peak: Hubbard was also the winner of two Daytime Emmys; one for her role as Dr. Althea Davis on NBC’s The Doctors, and the second for her role in First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson.

Hubbard was most recently seen in the digital show Anacostia, which earned her another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2016.