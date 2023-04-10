Princess Eugenie joins Kate Middleton at Easter Sunday service amid rift rumours over Meghan, Harry

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie appeared together with Kate Middleton at the Easter Sunday service amid rumours of rift over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Pregnant Princess Eugenie attended the service with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie’s sister Beatrice was also in attendance as British royals gathered at Windsor Castle for their traditional Easter service on Sunday, the first of King Charles reign.
Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, in a walk from the castle to the nearby St George's Chapel.
Eugenie and Beatrice father Prince Andrew was also present.
Earlier, there were reports Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has fueled tension with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
The Radar Online, citing a source, reported "Kate will not tolerate their cousins being all cozy with William one minute, then sneaking off with Meghan and Harry the next.”
Priyanka Chopra recently called out Bollywood double-standards
Amitabh Bachchan has been an abstainer for quite some time
The track list reveals the collaborations on the album including an appearance from J-Hope
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently attended 'Air' premiere in L.A
They also came out with the promotion schedule for the comeback on April 4th
The video reveals snippets from all of the eleven tracks with new shots of the members