Georgina Rodriguez drops dreamy look at lavish yacht with beau Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez reflected on buying super luxury yacht with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo for whopping £5.5million in 2020.

Georgina, who is a social media influencer, dropped a bunch of adorable throwback snaps with Ronaldo, 38, and their children on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram, the former sales assistant, 29, gushed about the 'magical' summer they had in 2020.

In the caption, she wrote, “That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat And some photos of that magical summer... A beautiful view of the beautiful weather. #2020”

The pictures featured the famous family including Cristiano Jr, 12, Mateo, five, Eva Maria, five and Alana Martina, five, enjoying the best of their time.

Baby Bella Esmeralda was not yet born, having been welcomed in April 2022.

Georgina recently detailed her first interaction with the Portuguese football player. She revealed that she thought Ronaldo was 'so handsome' when they first met that she felt 'embarrassed to look at him'.

The Spanish influencer first met Ronaldo in 2016 when she was working as a shop assistant in the Gucci store in Madrid.

The loved-up couple went public with their romance the following year and they now share two children together.