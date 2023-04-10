'Tiny Beautiful Things' writer admits story is a 'tear-jerker'

Tiny Beautiful Things will get audiences emotional, the author promises.

After being released on Hulu on April 7, Tiny Beautiful Things was released on Disney+ this week. The comedy drama is produced by Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine.

Author Cheryl Strayed had discussed adapting her novel Tiny Beautiful Things with Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon while they worked together making the 2014 film Wild.

Based on the best-selling collection by author Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare, played by Kathryn Hahn, a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

“Tiny Beautiful Things is known for making people cry – there is nothing I love more than making people cry – but I also like to make people laugh. When Kathryn said yes, we knew we had somebody who could not only capture all of that, but also expand on it, because she is such an extraordinarily smart, subtle, funny actor,” Cheryl Strayed told The Guardian.

She added that: “Everybody always says to me: ‘Oh my God, I love Kathryn Hahn!” Strayed proudly says of her masterstroke casting.”

Kathryn Hahn also regards her latest project as a blessing in many ways. Besides playing the lead role, the actress executive produced the series with Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

"Honestly, the only thing I needed for this role was the source material which is Cheryl's amazing collection of her Dear Sugar essays, Tiny Beautiful Things," she enthused. "In my humble opinion, it's essential reading for every human being."