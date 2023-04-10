Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan demands inquiry into death of complainant cop

Investigators examine the rooftop of a container truck used by PTI chief Imran Khan for Azadi March, after a gun attack, on November 4. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday demanded an inquiry into the sudden death of a cop, who was the complainant of the FIR registered against the attack on him in Wazirabad last year.



The PTI chief and several other leaders were injured after an attacker opened fire near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad where the PTI convoy had stopped during the long march on November 3, 2022.



Imran Khan has since then demanding an independent and transparent probe into the incident, blaming senior government functionaries including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Saddar Wazirabad police station Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Shahzad reportedly died of a heart attack on Sunday, in a surprising turn of events amid a deadlock between the PTI chief and the government over suspects and investigations of the assault, The News reported.

Khan said that he demands a proper inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, who he said was a "critical witness" in exposing the elements involved in the bid on his life.

"We demand a proper inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, of a heart attack. He had registered the FIR of the Wazirabad assassination attempt on me and was a critical witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being inquired into by the JIT," the former premier wrote on Twitter.

He claimed that the records of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident had also been "tampered with".

He also linked the cop's demise with the death of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official Dr Rizwan and other witnesses involved in cases being faced by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

"The JIT record has also been tampered with. It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in Shahbaz Sharif's money laundering case," Khan wrote.