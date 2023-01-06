PTI staged Wazirabad shooting to revive long march: attacker’s counsel

Naveed's lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate(L), accused of attack on PTI long march, Naveed(R) — screengrab/Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged the Wazirabad incident to create hype for the party’s Haqeeqi Azadi long march.

It was alleged by advocate Main Dawood, the counsel of Naveed Bashir, the accused arrested over the charge of firing on the PTI long march container that injured Imran Khan and others.

In a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, Dawood alleged that the attack was staged by the PTI itself. The joint investigation team was changed at the behest of Imran Khan when he didn’t like the members, the counsel alleged, adding that police twisted the facts and were not making evidence collected from the crime scene a part of the investigation.

He said there was no need to extend the remand of his client alleging that authorities were trying to take the statement of their choice from Naveed by blackmailing him in the name of his mother.

“We do not accept that Imran Khan has suffered any injuries in the Wazirabad attack as the PTI activists are quick to tell lies. We are considering to charge Imran Khan and his guard for Muazzam Gondal’s murder. Muazzam’s murder could not be attributed to Naveed. Imran’s guard murdered Muazzam, but he was not investigated, nor his weapon was sent for forensics,” Dawood added.