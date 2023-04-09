‘Kill Boksoon’ star Jeon Do Yeon discusses how difficult filming actions scenes is

She believes action films aren’t the best fit for her because of her physical limitations

Netflix’s Kill Boksoon star Jeon Do Yeon discusses the difficulty of filming action scenes in a new interview. She also discussed the success of the film and her show Crash Course in Romance.

She explained that although she tried her best, she’s come to the conclusion that action films aren’t the best fit for her because of her physical limitations.

“Although I practised for a really long time, my first try on set, and not in the practice room, didn’t go as I wanted. Hwang Jung Min said that we had done enough but I said I would try again out of greed so we filmed numerous times. But still, I felt very regretful.”

She further added that: “The action in the middle [of the film] at the restaurant was filmed for close to a month. When I was filming then, I began feeling a bit more comfortable from a certain point on. It was to the point where director Byun Sang Hyun said, ‘In this condition, you could re-shoot the opening scene.'”