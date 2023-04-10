Prince Harry faces reception ‘so chilly it could probably refreeze polar ice caps’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “facing a reception from his family so chilly it could probably refreeze the polar ice caps.”



These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “Now, if the Sussexes can’t quite make up their minds about popping along so they can be bluntly ignored by his family for several hours on live TV, well, it would be understandable, n’est pas?”



“For obvious reasons, Harry and Meghan, having turned their hurt feelings and family squabbles into TV viewing and beach-reading, are facing the prickliest of receptions by his no longer nearest or dearest.”

“They face a reception from his family so chilly it could probably refreeze the polar ice caps.”