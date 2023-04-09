Chrissy Teigen candidly opens up about having three ‘very different’ children

Chrissy Teigen is experiencing parenthood differently this time around.

Teigen, 37, who welcomed her third baby, daughter Esti Maxine earlier this year with husband John Legend, detailed the bedtime routine for the newborn and shared that how things were different with her other two children.

The model posted a video on Instagram Saturday, in which she was seen rocking her few-month-old daughter in her arms and making her fall asleep.

In the caption, Teigen wrote, "We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep."

Detailing Esti’s betime rituals, she added, "She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab.”

“Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep," she explained to followers. Teigen admitted her baby’s abnormal needs, saying, "I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was early pregnant."

Teigen and John also share children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.