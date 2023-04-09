‘Super Mario Bros.’ wins big at the box office

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has taken over the box office as the movie continues to smash its opening projections.
Released Wednesday, the film has already earned $137 million in domestic ticket sales according to Variety.
The Universal and Illumination film is still on target for a $195 million opening in North America over the Easter weekend. That’s way more than the $150 million projections that were being reported when the week began.
What’s more, the Super Mario Bros. is now expected to make a $368 million global debut making it the biggest ever opening for an animated film, though that comes with a huge limitation.
The current record holder, 2019’s “Frozen II,” earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.
Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “a serious blast, with a spark of enchantment — that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it.”
