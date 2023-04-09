Nicola Peltz shares glimpses from Tokyo getaway with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are out and about exploring the Japanese capital ahead of their Easter holidays.

The Last Airbender actress, 28, took to her Instagram on Sunday, April 9th, 2023, to share some snaps from their Tokyo adventure, as they discover different foods and gorgeous scenery.

In the first two images of the carousel posted, the lovebirds are seen standing in the middle of a busy street, hugging each other close. The second image shows a different street, but it shows Brooklyn cheekily grabbing his wife from behind.

The next image seems to feature a local, who may be their friendly host. The snaps that follow show Nicola trying out local snacks and then giving a glimpse into the places the couple is exploring.

The post comes two days after Peltz shared a rare photo of her husband Brooklyn Beckham smiling as they enjoyed dinner in Japan. Brooklyn usually displays a more serious side in photographs, similar to his famous mother Victoria Beckham, who is notorious for rarely smiling, via Daily Mail.

Nicola also shared a selfie of her and Brooklyn together, screenshotted from a TikTok video.

Brooklyn and Nicola often showcase their love for one another publicly through mushy social media posts, PDA-packed outings and sentimental tattoos. However, Brooklyn’s most recent addition to his collection of over 80+ tattoos recently sparked online mockery.