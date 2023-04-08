Solo K-pop artist Dawn unveils teaser for upcoming music

Solo K-pop artist Dawn has revealed a teaser for his upcoming comeback under his new agency. The comeback is set to be released on April 13th and is called Dear My Light.
The teaser shows a grainy, black-and-white close-up shot of Dawn with his eyes hidden as a tear slides down his cheek.
The rapper made his previous comeback in June of last year with the track Stupid Cool, which makes this his first comeback in around 10 months. This is also his first time returning with new music since leaving the agency P Nation, the company founded by Gangnam Style singer PSY.
After leaving the agency, he signed on with AT AREA earlier this year. The agency is led by the producing duo named GroovyRoom.
