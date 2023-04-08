Blackpink’s Jisoo achieves fastest K-pop music video to hit 100 million views

The MV for 'Flower' was released on March 31st and it hit 100 million views on April 8th

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has earned the title of the fastest K-pop music video to hit 100 million views in 2023. It took the song just over one week to clear the benchmark.

The MV for her title track Flower was released on March 31st and it hit 100 million views on April 8th. It is also the second and only K-pop music video besides TXT’s Sugar Rush Ride to hit 100 million views in 2023.

Flower is a part of Jisoo’s solo debut album named Me. The singer has seen immense success since releasing her solo, going on to achieve the highest first-day sales by a female K-pop soloist in Hanteo history. The record was previously held by fellow Blackpink member Lisa who made history with her solo LaLisa.