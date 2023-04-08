Suga from BTS’ new track featuring IU sweeps iTunes charts

Suga from the K-pop group BTS’ new pre-release track called People Pt. 2 featuring soloist IU has swept the iTunes charts. He dropped the song along with its music video on April 7th.
The song climbed to the top of the iTunes charts in approximately 87 countries only a few hours after its release, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and more.
Additionally, the music video for the track crossed seven million views on the day of its release. The song is a part of Suga’s upcoming album called D-Day which is the third volume in his Agust D series. He will also be revealing the behind-the-scenes process of producing the album in his solo Disney+ documentary.
