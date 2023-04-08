James Marsden shares details about serving on jury duty

James Marsden had recently talked about his unique experience serving on jury duty.
In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Enchanted star addressed his “real-life” experience while serving as a juror in Los Angeles court.
“I just served once before and it was a bizarre experience because it was here in L.A., and I walked into the courtroom and there was a wall of headshots of actors who have served jury duty before — in a government building!” said the 49-year-old.
Marsden, who plays a member of the jury in the new docu-style comedy, continued, “I was thinking in my mind, ‘Well, if anybody recognises me, then maybe I would be a distraction’.”
“I don't know. I wasn't really trying to get off jury duty,” remarked the actor.
Interestingly, one of the lawyers began commending his work in the middle of the trial.
Marsden recalled, “One of the lawyers' opening arguments – in the middle of an opening argument, he turned to me and he goes, ‘And I've loved everything you've done’.”
The actor quipped, “I wanted to say, ‘Judge, I should go’.”
However, he then remembered how it was a courthouse with a wall full of headshots so, they're gonna love that”.
