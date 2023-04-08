Caitlyn Jenner calls out Nike for partnership with transgender activist

Her comments came after Dylan posted a series of Instagram posts wearing a Nike set

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner calls out sports brand Nike for going ‘woke’ by partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Notably, Caitlin partnered with a sports brand as a trans woman herself seven years earlier.

She expressed her outrage at the brand, writing: “As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike co-founder] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

Her comments came after Dylan posted a series of Instagram posts wearing a Nike set and announced the partnership. However, Caitlin had a different outlook on the matter the year after her transition, where she notably said:

“Sportswear and sports are great ways to bring out a message and to create understanding. This is an issue of humanity. It doesn’t have borders. It affects every race, every colour of skin. It doesn’t make any difference who you are.”