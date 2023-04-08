Princess Eugenie raises awareness about modern slavery

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, visited a school to raise awareness about modern slavery last week.
Eugenie visited the school amid reports King Charles is supporting research into the historical links between the monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.
The Anti-Slavery Collective charity, founded in 2017, by best friends Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, posted photos from the royal's visit to Herbert Morrison Primary School in London last week.
Prince Andrew’s daughter co-founded the charity to combat modern slavery and trafficking.
The caption of the post reads: “We used the book ‘ Brave’ to talk to a year 6 class about modern slavery in an age appropriate way.”
“It was a privilege to meet the children at Herbert Morrison Primary and talk to them about how to keep themselves safe.”
Eugenie’s visit comes amid reports King Charles backs probe into UK monarchy’s slavery links.
