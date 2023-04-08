Will Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic start filming this year? Find out

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic creator James Mangold provided an update regarding the filming of highly anticipated film.

Mangold confirmed that his previously delayed Dylan biopic, starring Chalamet as the iconic musician, is now resumed back.

Chalamet was first announced to be depicting the role of an early-career Dylan for Mangold back in early 2020, but by October of the same year, however, the film was reported to be on paused for an indefinite period.

Since then, Chalamet has only seen his success sky-rocketing through his appearances in The French Dispatch, Dune, Don’t Look Up and Bones and All.

But even though the Bones and All actor is a more sought-after star than ever, with Dune: Part Two and Wonka both on his upcoming slate, he is still on-board to play Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

In an interview with Collider Mangold confirmed that the delayed movie is now back on, and that Chalamet is still set to star, with filming to begin in August.

He also revealed that the actor will do his own singing in the movie,

"[We will likely start filming] August of this year. It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob, a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years first being embraced and kind of into the family of folk music in New York. And then of course, kind of out running them at a certain point as his star rises."

"It’s so beyond belief, it's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in America, the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger, to Joan Baez. All have a role to play in this movie."