Prince Harry says his 'dozen' identities became 'hall of mirrors'

Prince Harry admits he always remained confused about himself due to multiple identities.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he had adopted various nicknames throughout his lifetime.
He pens: “Soon enough my mates at home got wind of this new nickname, and adopted it. I became Spike, when I wasn’t Haz, or Baz, or Prince Jackaroo, or Harold, or Darling Boy, or Scrawny, a nickname given me by some Palace staff.”
Harry confesses: “Identity had always been problematic, but with a half dozen formal names and a full dozen nicknames it was turning into a hall of mirrors. Most days I didn’t care what people called me. Most days I thought: Don’t care who I am, so long as it’s someone new, someone other than Prince Harry.”
Viral TikTok clip shows Taylor Swift entering the Eras Tour stage in a fake janitor’s cart
The NBA is one of the major sports leagues in Canada and the United States
Emily Ratajkowski says she also fired her team after leaving Hollywood
Experts believe Prince Harry knows ‘very well’ there is no going back if he misses the Coronation
Emily Ratajkowski admitted her friends were confused by her outings with Pete Davidson
Martha Stewart reveals what habits keeps her looking ‘amazing’ and active at 81