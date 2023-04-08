Prince Harry says his 'dozen' identities became 'hall of mirrors'

Prince Harry admits he always remained confused about himself due to multiple identities.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he had adopted various nicknames throughout his lifetime.

He pens: “Soon enough my mates at home got wind of this new nickname, and adopted it. I became Spike, when I wasn’t Haz, or Baz, or Prince Jackaroo, or Harold, or Darling Boy, or Scrawny, a nickname given me by some Palace staff.”

Harry confesses: “Identity had always been problematic, but with a half dozen formal names and a full dozen nicknames it was turning into a hall of mirrors. Most days I didn’t care what people called me. Most days I thought: Don’t care who I am, so long as it’s someone new, someone other than Prince Harry.”