Martha Stewart reveals what keeps her looking ‘amazing’ at 81

In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart gave fans a look at her spa day following a flight cancellation.

Stewart used the spare time for an impromptu self-care session at John Barrett Salon in New York City whilst also revealing to followers how she looks ‘this amazing’.

"I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc. The new do is refreshing and lovely!" Stewart, 81, wrote under a mirror selfie showing off her layered blonde bob.

When a fan asked: "What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing?"

Stewart promptly shared her daily regimen, revealing that she eats "very well," does Pilates three times a week and goes horseback riding once a week. Drinking a green juice daily is also part of her routine, Steward announced. Moreover, she revealed that she doesn’t smoke.

Martha Helen Stewart is an American retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality. As founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, she gained success through a variety of business ventures, including broadcasting, merchandising and e-commerce.