BTS’ Suga comes out with the trailer for his solo documentary

It will also show the production process behind the third instalment of his Agust D series

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has come out with the trailer for his upcoming solo documentary called SUGA: Road to D-DAY. The documentary will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across several cities.

It will also show the production process behind the third instalment of his Agust D series named D-Day: “I’m 30. Things you can do when you’re 30…wouldn’t there be a lot? I believe the producing of Suga should at least be to the point of ‘it’s pretty good,’”

He also speaks about how the album came together, explaining that he wanted to be free from his negative thoughts: “I think about quitting music hundreds of times a day. But if we get together and do it, we can do it. [Since] Making music is this much fun.”