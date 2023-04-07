Blackpink’s Lisa is now the fastest female K-pop solo artist to cross 600 million views

Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink has now achieved the fastest music video by a solo female K-pop idol to hit 600 million views. The MV for her solo track LaLisa hit 600 million views on April 7th.
This is not the idol’s first time earning this achievement with a solo video as the dance performance for her other track Money also earned the benchmark. However, LaLisa is her first official music video to do so.
She originally released the MV for LaLisa on September 10th, 2021 which means it took the song approximately 573 days to clear the 600 million mark. The artist saw huge success with her solo debut, going on to earn the highest first-day sales from a female K-pop idol in Hanteo history.
