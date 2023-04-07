Fans angry after Demi Lovato is left out of Disney’s 40th Anniversary post

She further confirmed that the older man who sexually assaulted her as a young girl was an employee

Fans are upset after Disney leaves American singer Demi Lovato out of their 40th-anniversary post. Demi was a child star and rose to prominence primarily through the channel.

The singer recently spoke to Alex on the podcast Call Her Daddy where she discussed the mistreatment that took place of the young stars at Disney. "I would even go so far as to say that there was a brainwashing element to it," she added.

She further confirmed that the older man who sexually assaulted her as a young girl was an employee at Disney. Many fans think that Demi coming out with the story is a major reason why Disney chose to leave her out despite including other stars from her time like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers.

Both Disney and Demi have yet to speak out about why she wasn’t included in the 40th-anniversary post.