Olivia Wilde’s dreams of reuniting with Harry Styles ‘shattered’ after Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Olivia Wilde had “an epic meltdown” after she saw the viral video of Harry Styles locking lips with her close pal Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo.

The Don’t Worry Daring director had her hopes high that she will get back together with the As It Was hitmaker, but after the kiss, her hopes are said to be “shattered.”

“Olivia’s dreams of reuniting with Harry are over,” an insider close to the situation told OK! Magazine. “She is shattered.”

“Olivia was convinced she and Harry would eventually get back together, but now she knows that is never going to happen which caused her to have an epic meltdown,” the source shared.

Wilde was hurt because the blow she received was from none other than one of her close friends. “Olivia will never speak with Emily ever again. She doesn’t know who has betrayed her more, Harry or Emily,” the insider said.

“Olivia blew up her entire life with her children and their father Jason [Sudeikis] to be with Harry. Now she’s left with nothing but a foolish broken heart.”

Wilde and Style parted ways last year after two-year-long romance but it was claimed that the famed actor-director wanted to reconcile with the singer.