Karol G criticizes GQ Magazine for heavily editing her pictures

Colombian singer Karol G calls out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her face and body in the pictures. She took to Instagram to call out the popular publication, posting a long caption to accompany the post.
The cover for their Global Creativity Awards issue features the artist front and centre, and she posted pictures of her natural self to contrast it with how different she looks in the magazine. She expressed her frustration in the caption, writing:
“I don't even know where to start this message... Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me. My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”
