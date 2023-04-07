Princess Diana hairstylist John Barrett recounts sweet interaction with late royal

John Barrett, famous celebrity hairstylist got candid about his experience of working with the late Princess Diana “on a few occasions” in the late 1990s.

Speaking to Page Six, Barrett, who has had Beyoncé, Hilary Clinton, Reese Witherspoon and Victoria Beckham as clients over the years, revealed he was “nervous” before meeting the late royal for the very first time.

“I was so nervous,” he said of his first interaction with the former Princess of Wales at New York’s Carlyle Hotel.

“I get to her suite, and immediately she’s sitting on the bed with my assistant looking at photographs of my assistant’s children,” he recounted. “The chatting was easy.”

He said the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry “had an element of trust to just do what you like” when it came to her hair, but admitted, “with someone like that, if I did anything bad or wrong it would be visible to the whole world.”

“It was comfortable,” the hairstylist shared of their meeting while disclosing that the late Princess showed off her playful side with him.

“She said, ‘Do you want to have a laugh?'” Barrett recalled before telling the outlet that Diana received “thousands of letters” and the palace “would pick out about five, give them to her and she could read them, and basically, they were from crazy people.”

“She’s reading these letters and we were just cracking up,” he shared. “There was one from a plastic surgeon … saying, ‘I would like to consult with you.’ We laughed about that.”

Diana passed away some time after Barrett last saw her. “I felt that she found happiness and comfort, and it’s such a sadness that it wasn’t destined to last,” he said.