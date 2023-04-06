Blackpink’s Jisoo claims her first solo win on Show Champion

She ultimately beat out the other candidates to claim her first solo trophy

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink claimed her first-ever solo win on episode 5 of the music show Show Champion. It was a special episode which featured past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

The other candidates for first place were Billlie with EUNOIA, To You from WSG Wannabe (Gaya-G), Jimin’s Like Crazy, NMIXX’s Love Me Like This and Jisoo with Flower. She ultimately beat out the other candidates to claim her first solo trophy.

The singer’s debut album Me and the title track have been highly successful since its release on March 31st. She earned the achievement of the highest first week and first-day release from a solo female K-pop artist, beating the record set by her fellow band member Lisa with her solo LaLisa.