Five top compliments for Shaheen Shah Afridi in his 5-year career

Shaheen Shah Afridi. Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Pakistan's ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday.

Shaheen — who made his debut in 2018, and is already considered one of the most formidable bowlers in the world — has made giant strides in international cricket in merely five years.

Over the course of his career — which began in 2018 after Shaheen debuted in all formats — the lanky pacer has featured in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 47 T20Is, with over 200 wickets.

He has also made impressive progress in the captaincy department after leading Lahore Qalandars to back-to-back Pakistan Super League titles.



Here are five quotes which shed light on Shaheen’s outstanding skillset.

Babar Azam - January 23, 2023

Pakistan captain and prolific batter Babar Azam named Shaheen as the best bowler in the world.

“Everyone knows he [Shaheen] is the best bowler in Pakistan and in the world,” said Azam.

Dale Steyn - February 27, 2023



South Africa's fast-bowling great Dale Steyn is a fan of Shaheen’s wrist position.

“Shaheen's wrist is amazing! The bend and flick he has is so special and an area where many young fast bowlers could look to find their extra yard of pace they searching for,” Steyn said.

“Few drills one could try, but if you’re over 25 I’m sorry but it may already be too late. Still worth a try,” he added.

Wasim Akram - December 26, 2017

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was full of praise for Shaheen during the latter’s Under-19 days.

“He is a left-arm bowler, he is tall and he reminds me of my youth, as his bowling action is also identical — coming in sideways, extracts bounce,” said Akram.

Waqar Younis - November 1, 2020

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis stated that Shaheen is getting better with every passing day.

"Shaheen is a wonderful talent, he's a great learner and a great listener. Since the tour of Australia, he's learned a lot, he has much better control and is getting better and better. I am really proud of him in the way he is bowling & improving,” said Younis.

Rashid Khan - February 28, 2023

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan heaped praise on Shaheen’s leadership skills.

"Shaheen is leading the team very well. With the way he is managing everything, as a bowler and a player you feel relaxed after having a captain like him. He guides players to perfection and doesn’t get angry whenever a player feels down," said Rashid.