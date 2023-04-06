BTS’ Suga announces new dates for his solo tour

The tour will take off from the United States where he will be performing on April 26th and 27th

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has announced new cities and dates for his upcoming solo tour. The two new shows are for the cities that he'll be touring in Asia.

He will hold an additional show in Bangkok on June 9th along with an extra show in Singapore on June 16th. The rapper announced his first-ever solo tour on February 15th where he will perform under the name Agust D.

The tour will take off from the United States where he will be performing on April 26th and 27th at Belmont Park. It will be followed by performances at Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and finally, Oakland.

After wrapping up his shows in America, he will return to Asia for three nights of shows in Jakarta, followed by Bangkok, Singapore and then Seoul.