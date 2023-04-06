Meghan Markle’s ‘exhausted all the royal drama there is to exploit’ unless she ‘divorces Harry’

File Footage

Meghan Markle warned she’s “completely exhausted” all the drama she could milk from the Royal Family, and the only thing left would be to “divorce Harry.”



PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky weighed into the matter.

He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for better finances.



He believes “Until she divorces Harry, she's exhausted all the royal drama there is to exploit.”

“It's unclear if people would watch a second season of her docu-series or buy a sequel to Harry's book.”

“Many celebs sell millions of copies of their first dramatic memoir, but the second often fails because they have no secrets left to sell.”