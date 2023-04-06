Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend reacts to Shakira’s emotional post, joins Lionel Messi's wife

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared supporting Shakira as she reacted to the Colombian singer's latest emotional post about her farewell to Spain after Split from Gerard Piqué, following in footsteps of Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Shakira, who left Spain for the US to start a new journey in Miami after split from Barca legend Gerard, has received love and support from her fans friends.

Georgina is the latest to follow Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo by reacting to Shakira's post as the singer bid an emotional farewell to Spain.



Shakira recently posted a touching message to Instagram: "I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea."

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo left a comment under Shakira's post on social media after the Colombian released a diss track. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has become the latest celebrity to react to the post as she liked Shakira's post, which has garnered more than 3 million likes on Instagram so far.



Shakira in her farewell post also added: "Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love."



She concluded: "Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty. For you just a see you later and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!"