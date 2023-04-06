VIDEO: Celebrations as Mario videos cross 100 billion views on YouTube

Every 20 seconds, a new Mario video is posted to YouTube.— Twitter/@bee_kirby

With the release of his new animated film, Mario is currently being celebrated in the community. In order to celebrate "over 100 billion views" of Mario-related content on the global video platform, YouTube's gaming division joined in on the fun and released a video.

Here is a brief summary of the many Mario YouTube milestones:



More Mario speedruns than any other game series are posted on YouTube.

There are Mario videos on more than two million YouTube channels.

Japan accounts for 60% of all Mario Maker views on YouTube.

The Mario Universe is covered by more than 2000 channels.

The "most viewed" Mario game on YouTube, according to trends statistics, is the original Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Maker 2 is ranked third, with Super Smash Bros. ultimately taking second place.

US and Japan make up over 40% of Mario watchers on the platform and 2022 was the year with the most Super Mario uploads ever.

Mario as a character

Mario has more merchandise than any other Nintendo character. Not one Pokemon has the scope of Super Mario, despite the fact that Pokemon is a huge brand with tonnes of stuff. Mario's amazing range is a huge asset. Mario fits in wherever Nintendo puts him, whether it's in 2D or 3D, an RPG or sports, a kart race or a brother-smashing competition.

Undoubtedly, some of this is due to his low beginnings as a replacement sprite for a licence agreement gone wrong. Mario's character had a very limited past, which allowed for nearly endless character development. We had a "story" about Mario and his exploits in the Mushroom Kingdom, but Mario's primary incentive in video games was to accomplish a goal because he had no actual reason to jump over barrels and fires to get there.