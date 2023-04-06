 
close
Thursday April 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sci-Tech

VIDEO: Celebrations as Mario videos cross 100 billion views on YouTube

There are Mario videos posted on over two million YouTube channels amd every 20 seconds a new video is uploaded

By Web Desk
April 06, 2023
Every 20 seconds, a new Mario video is posted to YouTube.— Twitter/@bee_kirby
Every 20 seconds, a new Mario video is posted to YouTube.— Twitter/@bee_kirby

With the release of his new animated film, Mario is currently being celebrated in the community. In order to celebrate "over 100 billion views" of Mario-related content on the global video platform, YouTube's gaming division joined in on the fun and released a video.

Here is a brief summary of the many Mario YouTube milestones:

  • More Mario speedruns than any other game series are posted on YouTube.
  • There are Mario videos on more than two million YouTube channels.
  • Every 20 seconds, a new Mario video is posted to YouTube.
  • Japan accounts for 60% of all Mario Maker views on YouTube.
  • The Mario Universe is covered by more than 2000 channels.

The "most viewed" Mario game on YouTube, according to trends statistics, is the original Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Maker 2 is ranked third, with Super Smash Bros. ultimately taking second place. 

US and Japan make up over 40% of Mario watchers on the platform and 2022 was the year with the most Super Mario uploads ever.

Mario as a character

Mario has more merchandise than any other Nintendo character. Not one Pokemon has the scope of Super Mario, despite the fact that Pokemon is a huge brand with tonnes of stuff. Mario's amazing range is a huge asset. Mario fits in wherever Nintendo puts him, whether it's in 2D or 3D, an RPG or sports, a kart race or a brother-smashing competition.

Undoubtedly, some of this is due to his low beginnings as a replacement sprite for a licence agreement gone wrong. Mario's character had a very limited past, which allowed for nearly endless character development. We had a "story" about Mario and his exploits in the Mushroom Kingdom, but Mario's primary incentive in video games was to accomplish a goal because he had no actual reason to jump over barrels and fires to get there.