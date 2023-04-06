VIDEO: Celebrations as Mario videos cross 100 billion views on YouTube

With the release of his new animated film, Mario is currently being celebrated in the community. In order to celebrate "over 100 billion views" of Mario-related content on the global video platform, YouTube's gaming division joined in on the fun and released a video.
Here is a brief summary of the many Mario YouTube milestones:
The "most viewed" Mario game on YouTube, according to trends statistics, is the original Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Maker 2 is ranked third, with Super Smash Bros. ultimately taking second place.
US and Japan make up over 40% of Mario watchers on the platform and 2022 was the year with the most Super Mario uploads ever.
Mario has more merchandise than any other Nintendo character. Not one Pokemon has the scope of Super Mario, despite the fact that Pokemon is a huge brand with tonnes of stuff. Mario's amazing range is a huge asset. Mario fits in wherever Nintendo puts him, whether it's in 2D or 3D, an RPG or sports, a kart race or a brother-smashing competition.
Undoubtedly, some of this is due to his low beginnings as a replacement sprite for a licence agreement gone wrong. Mario's character had a very limited past, which allowed for nearly endless character development. We had a "story" about Mario and his exploits in the Mushroom Kingdom, but Mario's primary incentive in video games was to accomplish a goal because he had no actual reason to jump over barrels and fires to get there.
"No doubt, many embarrassing issues will be discovered, but we will fix them fast!" Elon Musk says
Considering that it was introduced more than ten years ago, the open-world sandpit game Minecraft has a surprisingly...
Microblogging site Twitter to remove blue checkmarks from April 1
New "lock chats" feature is currently under development and will be released once it is ready
April’s skies will feature the full pink moon, Lyrid meteor shower, and a total solar eclipse
Revelation about T-rex with lips threatens to ruin some childhood toys or experience of rewatching Jurassic Park