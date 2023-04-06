VIDEO: Imam remains unfazed during Taraweeh prayers after cat jumps on him

A new video of a calico cat grabbed the attention of several netizens after it decided to make a surprise entry during Taraweeh prayers.
BBC reported that Imam Walid Mehsas was praying Taraweeh in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria, when the cat jumped on him and climbed on his shoulders.
The small calico cat, with orange, black, and white fur, first tried to get the imam's attention by pawing at his leg, but the imam paid it no heed.
The cat then brushed the imam's cheek with its tail and licked his face, before jumping off him.
The video went viral on social media with netizens calling the scene “heartwarming”, “cute”, etc.
Netizens also appreciated the imam for not losing his concentration while being gentle with the cat at the same time.
Donald Trump is facing 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to $130,000 payment made to porn star...
Musk called upon US judicial system to pursue Democrats and Republicans with equal vigor to avoid losing trust of public
Politicians from both major parties reacted to Trump's arraignment with some calling it absurd and others seeking fair...
Donald Trump faces dozens of counts in the case, which threatens to upend the 2024 White House race
"Obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on news of the day but this is not a focus...
Donald Trump arrest: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST...