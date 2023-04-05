Malaika Arora has new confession about her 'second marriage plans'

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora talks about her second marriage plans, says she wants some aspect of her life as surprise.

In a latest interview, Malaika stated that she has thought about remarrying but she still does not have an answer to when as she wants to keep some aspects of her life as surprise.

“Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution; I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life”, added Arora.

She further went on say: “It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed, and you have to water it for it to grow… So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes.

“It is important to understand and appreciate each other…to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silence as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego tussle is important.”

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The duo got divorced in 2017. The actress is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The two lovebirds are extremely happy with each other, reports News18.