Marvel star teases DCU join

Chris Pratt hints to the fans that he would mull the DC's role if offered.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Star-Lord teased, "If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," Pratt told the outlet about the possibility of playing Booster Gold.

Previously, the Suicide Squad director revealed that he opted for an open mind for the DC casting process and stressed that his focus is to find actors that best fit the roles.

Scores of fans prompted the director to cast Pratt for Booster Gold, created in the 1980s and getting his live-action TV series.

Originally, the character came to the scene as a glory-seeker who became the superhero for fame and money.

In other news, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn heaped praise on Taika Waititi for wiggling out Thor from the team, as he didn't know they would team up with the Greek god at Avengers: Endgame conclusion.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the director said, "They chose to have that ending in editing," adding, "And I didn't think it was gonna be in there."

The Suicide Squad director said Thor wasn't part of the third part story, as he decided to complete the Guardians trilogy after Endgame.

"I didn't have much say in what was in 'Endgame,' and then it came out and then I was like, 'What the **** am I gonna do?'" Gunn added.

The director added he was relieved when Waititi detached the mighty hero arc from the misfit heroes in Thor 4.

"That's when [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] told me Taika's gonna do 'Thor,' and we'll have the Guardians in it," Gunn recounted.

"I said, 'Thank God!'… To be completely honest, Thor was never going to be in this movie. Taika took a bullet for me. Because I was not going to have him in. I was just gonna start up and there's no Thor."