Dua Lipa lands role of 'Mermaid' in Greta Gerwig's film 'Barbie', fans react

Dua Lipa has sent the internet into frenzy after introducing her first ever Hollywood role in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie.

The singer, who will be playing a mermaid in the movie turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared an epic poster of herself dressed up as a mermaid Barbie, featuring her perfect abs.

Lipa 27, sported a bright blue wig, a strapless metallic bra top, and matching bottoms.

"This Barbie is a mermaid!! #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie," she captioned the poster.

As reported by the Daily mail, the Levitating singer might be recording the theme song for Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which will release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Soon after the poster came out, fan of the singer turned to Twitter to shower their blessing in the singer.

The upcoming movie revolves around Robbie in the titular role, who after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

