Prince Harry reveals Britain was covered in 'unbridled joy' at Queen Golden Jubilee

Prince Harry is revisiting Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.
Recalling in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals the whole Britain was ‘drunk’ on happiness to celebrate Her Majesty.
He pens: “Months later came the Golden Jubilee. Fiftieth anniversary of Granny’s reign. Over four days that summer of 2002, Willy and I were constantly pulling on another set of smart clothes, jumping into another black car, rushing to yet another venue for another party or parade, reception or gala. Britain was intoxicated.”
Harry adds: “People did jigs in the streets, sang from balconies and rooftops. Everyone wore some version of the Union Jack. In a nation known for its reticence, this was a startling expression of unbridled joy.”
