Donald Trump indictment draws mixed reactions

Former US president Donald Trump looks on as he appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. AFP

A Manhattan grand jury on Tuesday indicted former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in connection with hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. This makes Trump the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg led the investigation that resulted in the indictment. The former president's legal trouble coincided with his bid for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Politicians from both parties reacted to Trump's arraignment. In a series of tweets, Democrat Representative Adam Schiff of California called it “a somber moment in the life of our country” and stressed the importance of holding even the most powerful individuals accountable for their actions.

Schiff, who led the prosecution in Trump’s 2020 Senate impeachment trial, acknowledged that the burden of proof is on the DA.



Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted that the charges against Trump set a new normal that allows for the manipulation of the law to take someone down. He called the charges absurd in a video he posted on Twitter.

Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York urged Trump to take responsibility, hold himself accountable, and go away.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, stood with Trump and vowed to fight against those who seek to destroy the Republic.

The White House declined to comment on the ongoing case, with spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre assuring the public that the administration was not commenting on the matter.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted that he believes Trump will receive a fair trial that follows the facts and the law. He added that there is no room for outside influence or intimidation in the legal process.

Democrat Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania called Trump an immoral and corrupt citizen responsible for many firsts, none of which were positive for the country.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called the indictment baseless and political.

The indictment of a former president on criminal charges is unprecedented in American history. As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the case will affect Trump's political aspirations and his legacy.