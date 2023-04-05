 
Tuesday April 04, 2023
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in hush-money case

Donald Trump faces dozens of counts in the case, which threatens to upend the 2024 White House race

By AFP
April 05, 2023
Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023.—AFP/file
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges stemming from hush-money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, at a historic court hearing in New York.

The 76-year-old Republican former president faces dozens of counts in the case, which threatens to upend the 2024 White House race.

More to follow…