Safety gear fails to save lives of 2 cops in Kohat terror attack

Constables Qasim and Ayaz of the Kohat police were martyred on April 3, 2023. Photo provided by reporter

Two policemen were martyred in Kohat when terrorists opened fire at them on Monday. In a shocking revelation, a police report said that their helmets and safety jackets failed to stop bullets, which pierced through the safety equipment and killed them.

The attack occurred as constables Qasim and Ayaz headed to Taraweeh duty on a motorcycle in the city area of Tapi. The miscreants opened fire on them from the front, killing them on the spot.



The incident prompted an investigation to determine how this could have happened. The incident has led to concerns about the quality and effectiveness of such protective gear. The report has ignited critical questions about the level of protection provided to law enforcement personnel who risk their lives in the line of duty.

According to a police spokesperson, Shaheed Constable Qasim was hit by four bullets that penetrated his bullet-proof jacket and struck him in the chest.

The report also noted that both the jacket and helmet were damaged in the gun assault. Police cordoned off the area to track down the attackers.

When contacted, the Inspector General of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa police, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, said he has ordered a thorough investigation into how the bullets penetrated the bullet-proof jackets.

He said the police department will conduct an investigation into the incident where bullets passed through the jackets and helmets of two law enforcement officers. The department aims to ascertain the reason behind the equipment failure, he added.