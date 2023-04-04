Prince Harry 'could not speak' as he phone 'Willy' after drug shame

Prince Harry and Prince protested against press' vicious article over the latter's alleged drug addiction.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his brother was hurt by a coordinated campaign against him.
He pens: “I phoned Willy. I couldn’t speak. He couldn’t either. He was sympathetic, and more. (Raw deal, Harold.) At moments he was even angrier about the whole thing than I was, because he was privy to more details about the spin doctor and the backroom dealings that had led to this public sacrifice of the Spare.”
Harry adds: “And yet, in the same breath, he assured me that there was nothing to be done. This was Pa. This was Camilla. This was royal life. This was our life.”
Prince William was given a cold shoulder by Prince Harry over Princess Diana's death
Prince William and Prince Harry loved something time together at Club H
King Charles decided to side with the media over Prince Harry's drug story
