Prince William hated Prince Harry being 'so obtuse' about Princess Diana death

Prince Harry did not like speaking to Prince William about Princess Diana.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex admits he was not ‘capable’ to discuss the topic of his late mother with elder brother.
He pens: “Willy sometimes tried to talk about Mummy. Club H felt like the one place secure enough to broach that taboo subject. Just one problem. I wasn’t willing. Whenever he went there…I changed the subject. He’d get frustrated. And I wouldn’t acknowledge his frustration.”
Harry adds: “More likely, I couldn’t even recognize it. Being so obtuse, so emotionally unavailable, wasn’t a choice I made. I simply wasn’t capable. I wasn’t close to ready.”
The brother lost Princess Diana to a car accident in 1997.
