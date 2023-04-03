Miranda Lambert breaks her silence on possible guest appearance on Yellowstone

Miranda Lambert has recently opened up about the possible guest appearance on Yellowstone,
Speaking to ET about the 2009 album Revolution photo, Miranda said, “I was like, 19 in that picture!”
“I actually was at a thing in Texas, [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well,” stated the actress.
Miranda continued, “So, we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle… I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, ‘I have some tunes, man, here they are!’”
The Law & Order star also revealed that she never considered herself an actress, adding, “I’ve never been an actress. It’s not my favourite thing.”
Miranda remarked, “I’ve done one thing and it was probably the one. I’m not saying I won’t ever do it again.”
“But if I can play myself… that’s a little bit easier on me” she concluded.
