Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, Kat Graham

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’

Ira Khan was over the moon as she posed with her teenage crush Nick Jonas at NMACC Gala. Taking to her Instagram, she shared pictures with Nick and Kat Graham.

Ira wore an off-shoulder blue and black top while Nick was dressed in formals. In the next picture, Ira was dressed in dark gold and blue gown as she poses with Kat. They both smiled for the camera. The last picture she is posing with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare.





She captioned the post, "My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real life fantasy (smiling face with 3 hearts and red heart emojis) @nupur_popeye You’re it (kissing face emoji) I know you know but just wanted to make sure."

The NMACC was inaugurated last week. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others joined the celebrations.