K-pop band IVE reveal tracklist for new comeback

K-pop group IVE has unveiled the track list for their new comeback called I’ve IVE. The comeback will be their first full-length album and will come out on April 10th.
It will include a total of eleven songs named Blue Blood, I Am, Kitsch, Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Next Page, Cherish and finally, Shine With Me.
They just released their pre-release track, Kitsch which went on to achieve the Certified All-Kill followed by the Perfect All-Kill for which an artist has to claim the top spot in several charts at once.
They are the first artists to achieve the Certified All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill in 2023. They held their first-ever fan concert in February called The Prom Queens where they revealed the snippets of two of their upcoming tracks Blue Blood as well as Not Your Girl.
