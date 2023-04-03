K-pop band Seventeen reveal track list for upcoming album

They have unveiled a 'hidden' version of the tracklist which gives an unclear look at the songs on the album

K-pop group Seventeen has released the track list for their upcoming album FML. The comeback is set to be released in April.

They have unveiled a 'hidden' version of the tracklist which gives an unclear look at the songs on the album. According to the listing on the animated image, the mini-album will have around five songs.

Their comeback was announced during the group fan meet named SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND where group leader S. Coups spilled the news: “The company told me to say this on the final day [of the fan meeting], but part of my charm is that I’m disobedient by nature. We’ll be making a comeback in April.”

Their company then confirmed the news later on: “The SEVENTEEN members are preparing for their fan meeting and working on the new album at the same time. They are currently hard at work on their final preparations for the album.”